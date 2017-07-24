Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead facing shoplifting charges in Virginia

Before the Cowboys officially begin training camp with their first practice Monday, it looks like they're going to have to deal with one final offseason distraction.

That distraction comes in the form of wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, who was arrested in Virginia and charged with misdemeanor petty larceny on June 22, according to court records in Prince William County. Whitehead's arrest actually flew under the radar until Monday, when TMZ broke the news that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

According to court records, Whitehead was scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 6, but ended up being a no-show, which led to the warrant and a charge for failure to appear in court.

The shoplifting charge that Whitehead is facing is for petty larceny, which means he's being accused of stealing something that's worth $200 or less. According to TMZ, Whitehead was arrested after allegedly stealing some stuff from a convenience store in a case that will probably give Cowboys fans flashbacks to Joseph Randall.

Whitehead is going into the third season of a three-year, $1.585 million deal that he signed with the Cowboys before the 2015 season.

With news of the arrest coming one day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his team has a "high bar" for character, it's possible that Whitehead could be shown the door in Dallas so the team can make an example of him.

The 25-year-old receiver, who also returns kicks for the Cowboys, became expendable in April when Dallas selected North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. If the Cowboys walk away from training camp impressed with Switzer, there's a good chance that Whitehead might have played his final down in Dallas.

Whitehead has caught nine passes for 64 yards during his two seasons with the Cowboys.

The shoplifting arrest continues a bizarre offseason for Whitehead. Not only did he allegedly steal merchandise from a convenience store, but he also had to deal with a situation in early July that involved someone kidnapping his dog and asking for $20,000 in ransom money.

Although Whitehead did allegedly pay a small sum to get the dog back, he didn't fork over $20,000.

Whitehead's next court appearance for his shoplifting case is on Aug. 10, just two days before the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Rams in a preseason game.

The Cowboys reported to training camp on July 22 and are scheduled to hold their first practice on Monday.