Cowboys receivers coach takes shot at Dez Bryant while talking up current players

For whatever reason, Dez Bryant wasn't the dominating receiver last season that had previously made him one of the NFL's best downfield threats. That, along with a $16.5 million cap hit, made it easy for the Cowboys to release him in April.

Bryant, who spurned a multi-year deal from the Ravens earlier this offseason, has garnered little interest elsewhere around the league, perhaps because he doesn't look to be the same playmaker he was before 2017.

This week, Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal was asked if the team would be able to replace Bryant, who was known for his ability to "go up and get the ball."

"I would think so," Lal said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill. "I would rather have down-the-field guys that go run down a ball and score than live in the back-shoulder world. We want touchdowns. We have some of those."

The implication, of course, is that Bryant was all about contested catches but struggled to create separation and get open down the field. That, along with what could be unrealistic contract expectations, explain why he's currently unemployed.

Bryant blamed injuries and a predictable offensive game plan for his pedestrian 2017 campaign (69 catches, 838 yards, six touchdowns). But in January, days after the Cowboys finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs, owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that he expected more from Bryant.

"Well, I think Dez is right. We need more from Dez. We need bigger plays," Jones told CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 The Fan at the time. "That's obvious to everybody is we didn't get big plays. I don't know that you ever get enough of them, but we certainly didn't get the amount that we have to have to change our fate here. And, so, I agree with him. We need to have bigger plays."

And the numbers confirmed what Jones was saying. Bryant was No. 31 in total value among all wideouts in 2016, according to Football Outsiders, when he played in 13 games and had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. In '17, Bryant fell to 72nd, just ahead of teammate Cole Beasley, who counted $4.5 million against the cap in 2017 compared to Bryant's $17 million cap number.

The Cowboys' 2018 wide receivers corps includes Beasley, Terrance Williams, rookie Michael Gallup and offseason additions Tavon Austin, Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns.

"That is my job," Lal said of making sure his pass catchers are fundamentally sound route runners. "They will be where they are supposed to be and they will run detailed, nice-looking routes. We are going to turn the tape on and be proud of what we put on tape."

It's been six days since Bryant last blasted the Cowboys for a perceived slight. We're guessing we'll hear from him again soon after Lal's comments.