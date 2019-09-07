Cowboys release Alfred Morris, setting stage for Tony Pollard to be Ezekiel Elliott's primary backup

On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they had released running back Alfred Morris, ending his most recent tenure with the team one day before the start of the regular season.

Morris, 30, joined the Cowboys at the end of July as star rusher Ezekiel Elliott held out from the team in search of a new contract. The veteran received eight carries in his two preseason appearances, rushing for 24 yards and scoring a touchdown. But after Elliott signed a massive extension with the Cowboys earlier this week, that left Morris without a clear role with the team moving forward.

A four-year starter in Washington with three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, Morris joined the Cowboys in 2016 and played in 28 games for the team over two seasons, rushing for 790 yards on 184 carries with three rushing touchdowns across those two years. He also made five starts for the team in 2017 as Elliott served a suspension.

With Morris back on the market, the Cowboys will move forward with rookie Tony Pollard, a fourth-round pick in this year's draft. Pollard has flashed during the preseason, racking up 84 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown and adding 18 yards on three receptions while making three starts. While Pollard would likely have been pressed to serve as the lead back if Elliott missed time, he has the potential to add a spark off the bench for the offense.

Behind Elliott and Pollard, the Cowboys also have Jordan Chunn, who rejoined the active roster earlier this week after guard Connor McGovern was placed on injured reserve, and fullback Jamize Olawale, who played 16 games with the Cowboys last year but received no carries and just two receptions on the season.