Cowboys release Taco Charlton after the 2017 first-round pick issues demand to part ways

It doesn't happen often, but the Dallas Cowboys missed when they selected Taco Charlton.

They're not waiting around to correct the error they made in picking the former University of Michigan with the 28th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, though, and Charlton himself wasn't too fond of his lack of a role on the team. The team determined this offseason it would be a good idea to move on and try to land an asset in exchange for trading Charlton, and the 24-year-old was on the same page when he reportedly requested to be traded months ahead of the regular season kicking off. Although the team reached out to other clubs with the hopes of making this happen before September, nothing materialized, and things deteriorated to the point of Charlton demanding a release from the team.

The Cowboys have reportedly granted his request and released him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Update: Taco is being released https://t.co/hpMJznVKXE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Charlton was inactive for the first two games to begin the regular season on the heels of a disappointing 2018 campaign that saw him land only one sack. He also missed several games last year and was benched once he was healthy due to attitude issues, and the latter created a rift between him and the coaching staff that was never truly repaired. The former Wolverine flashed ability in the preseason dress rehearsal in August, but was again injured and is coming off an offseason that saw him undergo two separate surgical procedures, one on his shoulder and the other on his ankle.

The team wasn't willing to wait around for Charlton to mature and develop, and that was evidenced in how they drafted two defensive linemen, signed others as undrafted free agents and -- as a headliner move -- traded with the Miami Dolphins to land All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn in March. Even with Quinn suspended for the first two games of 2019, Charlton could not beat out competition that includes rookie fifth-round pick Joe Jackson to earn a seat on the 46-man game day roster.

He'll now get a fresh start elsewhere, with questions surrounding his maturity, ability and durability in tow.