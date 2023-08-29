The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with quarterback Will Grier after recently trading for Trey Lance, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirms. Grier knew he was not going to be with the Cowboys for the 2023 season before he played in the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Instead of fighting for a spot on the Cowboys' roster, Will Grier used Dallas' preseason finale against the Raiders as an audition tape. Grier played the entirety of Saturday night's game despite being told by the Cowboys that he won't be with them moving forward,

And what an audition tape he put together, Grier had a hand in four touchdowns in a 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason finale Saturday night, a day after the Cowboys filled his third-string role by acquiring Trey Lance in a trade with San Francisco.

With star Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott calling the plays, Grier threw for 305 yards with two TDs and ran for 54 yards with two more scores in what might have been his final act with the Cowboys after two seasons behind backup Cooper Rush.

Grier was made expendable after the Cowboys traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for former first-round pick Trey Lance. The Cowboys informed Grier of the trade before it happened, per the report.

With Dak Prescott sitting out, Grier and Cooper Rush handled the Cowboys' quarterback responsibilities this preseason.

Grier's regular season experience is just two games during his rookie season. He went 27 of 44 for 224 yards with three picks in a late-season loss to the Colts. His second start lasted less than two quarters after he was injured following a sack by Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

The 28-year-old Grier won't be staying in Dallas, but the Cowboys did give him a chance to show the NFL's 31 other teams what he can do ahead of the start of the regular season.