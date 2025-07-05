The Dallas Cowboys remain in a holding pattern when it comes to a new contract for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons as training camp nears. Despite widespread expectation that Parsons will eventually become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, talks have yet to gain real traction this summer. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that's largely by design.

"So, this is kind of a relaxed situation," Fowler said Saturday morning on SportsCenter. "You know, when I talk to the people involved, they're like, look, it's a lull in the summer right now, not a lot going on. People are on vacation. Team officials were out on the beach somewhere. Once they reconvene for training camp, Dallas will probably lock in on this a little bit more. Typically, they do their deals late in the calendar, you know, late August, early September. We've seen that with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, some of their other big deals."

Parsons already cemented himself as one of the NFL's elite pass rushers. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first fours seasons, and remains the only player in league history to post at least 12 sacks in each of his first three years. While other stars at his position have stayed away from offseason activities amid contract standoffs, Parsons took a different route by reporting to mandatory minicamp in June -- a decision that raised eyebrows given his current situation.

Dallas reportedly worked on a new deal for months, but with camp approaching, there is increasing urgency to get something done. Although the Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year option and control his rights through the 2025 season, his scheduled $24 million salary is well below his market value.

"They are dedicated to doing this, though," Fowler said. "(Parsons is) right in his prime, mid 20s, dangerous player. So he's going to get a massive number. Just depends on when they do it. Shouldn't be a problem. The Cowboys got a lot to spend here."

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett reset the market this summer by signing a record-breaking extension worth an average of $40 million annually -- the highest ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Parsons is widely expected to exceed that number once a deal is finalized, raising the stakes for Dallas to act sooner rather than later.