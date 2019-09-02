Cowboys reportedly don't view Ezekiel Elliott contract as close, but that's only half of the story
If your head is spinning when it comes to Elliott's holdout, you're not alone, but here's the whole story
Choose your side, folks. In what has become an all-out war for the attention of the media, the holdout of Ezekiel Elliott continues to dominate headlines as he finalizes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
It's all become a battle of narratives at this point, and there's no winner in that part of the contest. The team fires up their first practice of Week 1 on Monday morning, and they hoped to have Elliott in the building when it got underway. The front office had fruitful conversations with Elliott's reps over the weekend, so much so that sources tell me everyone sees eye-to-eye on the money aspect of the contract.
The only thing that remains to be ironed out is the structure of how the cash will be paid out, and that's the only aspect left that could potentially sideline the discussion. There remains a strong chance Elliott walks into the team's headquarters in Frisco come Monday afternoon or at some point on Tuesday, the latter being an off day for the Cowboys before they begin their second practice on Wednesday. Still, and understandably so, the team is reportedly frustrated after not getting a definitive "yes" from Elliott on Sunday afternoon following positive talks on Saturday.
That's led to new reports that the Cowboys suddenly don't feel anything is close, which is contrary to the tone of talks over the past two days.
Of course, there are two sides to every coin, and things look precipitously different when you flip this penny over.
So, what's the truth?
Well, honestly, it's in the eye of the beholder.
The bottom line here is talks are not far apart at all, despite how the team feels at the moment. The frustrated tone of the Cowboys has driven them back to their initial stance that characterizes the deal as not nearing completion, but if that were wholly true, they wouldn't have been so pleased with how things went earlier in the weekend. For contrast, Elliott's side isn't carrying a pessimistic tone, by all accounts. Theirs is infinitely more optimistic that an announcement will come soon. With the deal currently on the table and only the minutia to be worked out, the overall framing of how things will ultimately end should continue to remain positive.
When will Elliott report, and what will the final deal look like?
Those are answers we'll all soon have, but until then, steady your tolerances against the constant penny flips. It was only four short months ago that this same media battle took place in the talks with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, before his five-year, $105 million extension seemingly came out of left field -- lest everyone forget. Team executive Stephen Jones recently noted how deals can get done in an instant once they approach the midnight hour, and owner Jerry Jones is infamous for coining the phrase "deadlines make deals".
And so here we are, watching the last hiccup on a deal that will inevitably get done.
