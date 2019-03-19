Cowboys reportedly eyeing former Chiefs star Eric Berry after missing out on Earl Thomas

After spending the first nine seasons of his career in Kansas City, former Chiefs safety Eric Berry is hitting free agency for the first time ever and it appears he's decided where he's going to take his first visit.

According to NFL.com, Berry is headed to Dallas, where he'll be meeting with the Cowboys on Tuesday. The Cowboys have been hoping to add a safety this offseason, but that hasn't happened yet for a multitude of reasons.

Dallas was believed to be highly interested in Earl Thomas, but his asking price was too high, so the Cowboys never got into any serious negotiations with the former Seahawks safety, who ended up signing with the Ravens. Tyrann Mathieu was also on the free agent market, but the Honey Badger ended up signing in Kansas City, which is a big reason why Berry was released on March 13.

Although a move to Dallas would definitely make sense for Berry, the Cowboys will want to make sure that 30-year-old is healthy. When Berry has been on the field, he's been one of the best safeties in the NFL, but the problem is that he hasn't been on the field very often over the past two years.

After signing a six-year, $78 million deal in 2017 that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, Berry played in just three out of 32 regular season games for the Chiefs. In 2017, Berry missed 15 games after rupturing his Achilles. In 2018, Berry battled heel and Achilles injuries that limited him to just two games, although he did return for the AFC Championship game against the Patriots in January.

If Berry's healthy and the Cowboys can get him at an affordable price, he could end up being a steal for Dallas. The 30-year-old has been to five Pro Bowls and been named first-team All-Pro a total of three times since 2010, when the Chiefs selected him with the fifth-overall pick in the NFL Draft.