Cowboys reportedly finalizing trade with Dolphins for Robert Quinn, bolstering the team's pass-rush options

The Cowboys have added a pass rusher: The team will trade for Robert Quinn, who played for the Dolphins last season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. As part of the deal, Quinn will get a new one-year deal.

The Cowboys, who don't have a first-round pick because they sent it to Oakland as part of the Amari Cooper trade, have needs along the defensive line. We had them bolstering the unit in our most recent two-round mock draft, but with Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely and Demarcus Lawrence reportedly looking for $22 million a year, Dallas needed to do something in the interim.

For context on the DeMarcus Lawrence situation, a source informed tells me #Cowboys “aren’t even close on any number” as it pertains to yearly salary and guaranteed.

What player wants? Take Von Miller’s deal, multiply by the cap growth of 22 % since 2016 & the deal is done. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 28, 2019

In 16 games in Miami in 2018, Quinn had 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Quinn spent his first seven seasons with the Rams, where he logged 62.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles. His most productive season came in 2013 when he had 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

It's been 54 weeks since the Rams traded him to the Dolphins in exchanged for a 2018 fourth-round pick. The teams also exchanged sixth-rounders. Los Angeles selected Michigan State center Brian Allen, who appeared in 13 games (no starts) as a rookie, with the additional fourth-rounder.

The Cowboys defense ranked ninth last season, according to Football Outsiders, and the defensive line was third against the run but just 27th in rushing the quarterback.