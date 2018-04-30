Cowboys reportedly made Earl Thomas draft day trade offer to Seahawks, still interested

There was scuttlebutt for the first two days of the 2018 NFL Draft that the Seahawks could trade All-Pro safety Earl Thomas. Initially it was believed they wanted a first-round pick for Thomas, but there was certainly interest in them trading Thomas heading into Round 2 and 3 on Friday night.

As it turns out, according to a report from Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (a CBS Sports Radio affiliate), they got at least one offer, with the Cowboys having floated the idea of giving up a third-round pick for Thomas.

The offer came when Dallas was sitting there waiting to make the No. 81 selection of the draft, their only third-round pick. According to Shariff, they offered that pick to the Seahawks while on the clock but "didn't hear back" from the Seahawks and decided to turn in the card for Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup was one of two wide receivers drafted by the Cowboys in the draft, along with Boise wideout Cedrick Wilson, a pick designed to help out Dak Prescott, who lost his top receiver Dez Bryant earlier in the offseason when the Cowboys released him. Allen Hurns, Terrence Williams and Cole Beasley currently top the depth chart. (The lack of weapons is one reason why Dak is one of our losers from the draft.)

So that should be a fun comparison: How does Thomas look vs. how Gallup performs. The Cowboys landed Leighton Vander Esch with their first-round pick and should have a fairly interesting defense next year. Adding Thomas would make them formidable. When healthy he's as good on the back end as anyone in football.

Thomas has a connection to Dallas, having grown up in Texas and played for the Longhorns in Austin before being drafted by Seattle in the first round.

Following the Seahawks game in Dallas last year, in which Seattle knocked Dallas out of the playoffs, Thomas visited the Cowboys locker room.

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

Thomas later admitted he told the Cowboys to "come get me."

They still might. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning-News, the Cowboys might remain interested in Thomas even after going through the draft and not putting together a deal.

The argument here is that the Cowboys can claim they have more leverage in a trade, because the Seahawks were unable to work out a deal with anyone else, therefore his value isn't as high as Seattle believes. Put another way: if Dallas offers Seattle a 2019 second-round pick, the Seahawks certainly have to think about pulling the trigger if they are indeed interested in trading Thomas.

Everything in Seattle feels very fluid and there is clearly an interest in the safety on the Cowboys part, particularly after they didn't take one in the draft. And we know the Cowboys are capable of getting aggressive -- don't rule out something happening here even after the draft has come and gone.