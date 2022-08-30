The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of figuring out their quarterback room ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, and reportedly may end Tuesday with just one on roster. The Cowboys have released quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, per ESPN, making Dak Prescott the lone signal-caller on the team.

While both Rush and Grier have been released, Todd Archer of ESPN points out that this does not mean they won't return. There are two possibilities that explain why Dallas released both quarterbacks: One, the Cowboys could be watching the quarterback market to see where the chips land. There could be a quarterback left jobless after today's activity that intrigues Dallas. It's also possible the Cowboys released both quarterbacks so they have some leeway with how they construct their 53-man roster, before they ultimately bring one or both back.

Grier is subject to waivers while Rush is not. Archer believes it's likely both signal-callers will be back with the Cowboys in some form. Rush has spent the majority of his career with the Cowboys, and played in five games with one start last season. In all, he completed 30 of 47 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In Rush's one start, he defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-16 while throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Grier is a former third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers out of West Virginia, whom the Cowboys claimed off of waivers last September. He is a practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed on waivers.