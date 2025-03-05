The Dallas Cowboys have been aggressive in creating salary cap space over the last two days, the latest being the restructure of quarterback Dak Prescott. Per ESPN, Dallas restructured Prescott's deal in the first year of a four-year, $240 million extension -- creating $36.6 million in salary cap space as a result of the move.

Prescott originally had a cap number of $53 million for 2025 and $76.5 million in 2026. The adjusted numbers have yet to be released, but this move gives the Cowboys some cap flexibility over the coming months. He also has a prorated signing bonus of up to $51 million for this season with $2 million of guaranteed salary, per Over The Cap.

The Prescott move comes one day after Dallas restructured the contract of CeeDee Lamb, freeing up $20 million in salary cap space. Dallas has created $56.6 million in salary cap space over the last two days with the Prescott and Lamb moves.

So what will the Cowboys do with this available cap space? Owner Jerry Jones said on Wednesday (via The Athletic) their approach to free agency won't be aggressive over the next week -- looking to fill the void in their roster with their draft picks.

"I don't think aggressive is the right word," Jones said. "I'm not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids."

The Cowboys are making sure there's room to maneuver, rather than being caught in a web where they can't sign any free agents. Perhaps the Prescott and Lamb restructures, along with the Osa Odighizuwa signing prior to the franchise tag deadline is a (welcome) change of pace for the front office and how they operate.