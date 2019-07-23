Cowboys reportedly set to cut Allen Hurns in move that will save millions in salary cap space

After just one season in Dallas, it looks like the Cowboys have decided to cut ties with one of their biggest free agent signings from 2018.

According to NFL.com, the team has made the somewhat surprising decision to release Allen Hurns, who just signed a two-year, $11 million deal back in March 2018. The move is mostly a surprise due to the timing: The Cowboys are set to report to training camp in just three days (July 26). Even Hurns seemed slightly caught off guard by the timing of the move.

"Just wished they did this earlier," Hurns said, via NFL.com.

In an interview with NFL Network, Hurns laid out the timeline of events. Apparently, the Cowboys asked him to take a pay cut this week, and when he refused, they decided to release him.

"They asked me for a pay cut Monday," Hurns said. "Couple days before camp."

By releasing Hurns, the Cowboys will gain some serious salary cap space. The veteran receiver was set to count $6.25 million against the cap in 2019, but now that he's going to be released, Hurns will count only $1.25 million against the cap, which is a savings of $5 million for the Cowboys.

From a personnel standpoint, it's not a shock at all that the Cowboys are letting Hurns go. With Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb expected to fill the starting receiving roles in Dallas, the Cowboys would have been paying Hurns a total of $5 million to be a backup, which wouldn't make much sense, especially if the Cowboys felt the money would be better used somewhere else.

During his only season in Dallas, Hurns was expected to be one of the team's top receivers, but he never really adjusted to the Cowboys' offense. Although he played in all 16 games, with seven starts, Hurns caught only 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. All three of those numbers were career lows for Hurns, who entered the NFL in 2015.

Hurns' season came to a gruesome end in January when he broke his fibula during the Cowboys' 24-22 wild card win over the Seahawks. The 27-year-old told reporters in June that he's 90 percent recovered from the injury after undergoing surgery in January.