Cowboys reportedly sign linebacker Jaylon Smith to longterm contract extension

Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly come to terms on a longterm contract extension, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Smith, a middle linebacker who started all 16 games as the Cowboys last season, was in the final deal of his rookie contract. His $6,494,970 contract included a $2,923,615 signing bonus -- $4,421,841 guaranteed -- and an average annual salary of $1,623,743, according to spotrac.com.

A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Smith enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Notre Dame before suffering tears in both his ACL and LCL during in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, his final game with the Irish.

Despite knowing that he would not play in 2016, the Cowboys still made Smith the 34th overall pick in that year's draft. Dallas' faith in Smith was rewarded in 2017, when Smith played in all 16 games while becoming a starter by season's end. Last season, Smith tallied 121 tackles that included 82 solo stops. He also recorded 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He returned one of his two fumble recoveries last season for a touchdown while helping the Cowboys win their third playoff game since winning Super Bowl XXX at the end of the 1995 season.

Smith's contract is the first of three players from the Cowboys' 2016 NFL Draft that may receive a new contract sometime soon. Quarterback Dak Prescott is also hoping for a new deal, with running back Ezekiel Elliott remains in Cabo as he looks to land a new contract before the start of the regular season. The last of the new-age triplets -- Amari Cooper -- is also seeking a new contract.