Cowboys reportedly trade for Chiefs offensive lineman to bolster depth up front
With multiple offensive linemen dealing with injuries, the Cowboys made a move to bolster their line
With injuries ravaging their once-impenetrable offensive line, the Cowboys are suddenly in need of help up front a week before the season begins. So on Thursday night, while the entire league participated in the final round of preseason games, the Cowboys made a trade to bolster their offensive line's depth.
As first reported by Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com and confirmed by multiple other reporters, the Cowboys traded for Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger in exchange for cornerback Charvarius Ward.
The trade comes just over a week after Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, which has placed his availability for the upcoming season in doubt, almost two weeks after All-Pro guard Zack Martin suffered a knee injury that isn't believed to be serious, and nearly three weeks after backup guard Marcus Martin lost his 2018 season to a toe injury. As it stands, the Cowboys might be forced to start Joe Looney at center in Frederick's place and rookie Connor Williams at left guard opposite of Martin. Suddenly, the Cowboys' offensive line doesn't seem like the sure thing we've grown used to it being.
In Ehinger, the Cowboys are getting a former fourth-round pick (taken in the same round as Dak Prescott, by the way) who's started five games since entering the league in 2016. By trading Ward, the Cowboys are losing an undrafted free agent who was battling for a roster spot. It's clear that Ehinger, just based on the injuries the offensive line has been dealing with, is more valuable to the Cowboys than Ward.
In 2017, the Cowboys' offensive line ranked fourth in run blocking and 15th in pass protection, according to Football Outsiders. To get back to the playoffs, the Cowboys will likely lean on running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been one of the league's best running backs over the past two seasons, but has done so behind one of the league's best run-blocking offensive lines. The Cowboys, who are lacking quality skill position players, need their line to be a strength again in 2018.
