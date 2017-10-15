Cowboys reportedly want to 'lean on' Darren McFadden during Ezekiel Elliott ban

The Fantasy Football world was sent scrambling this past week when the Ezekiel Elliott suspension was reinstated, with the Fifth Circuit Court vacating an injunction that was keeping Elliott's six-game suspension at bay. The Texas judge is planning to keep the injunction in place, but the NFL has called it merely "administrative." The Cowboys are on their bye in Week 6 and Elliott could still play in Week 7, but it looks very much like, at some point, the running back is going to spend several weeks off the field for Dallas.

As such, everyone is trying to plan for the future. Fantasy owners want to know what the Cowboys are going to do in order to prep themselves for a lack of Elliott and the plan may be a little surprising, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported on "Sunday NFL Countdown" that the Cowboys would like to "lean on" Darren McFadden, not Alfred Morris.

"I think the feeling inside the organization is that Darren McFadden is the guy they're going to lean on," Schefter reported.

McFadden has been a healthy scratch for several weeks so far this season, with Morris serving as the backup to Elliott. Morris has just eight carries this season, but he's got 87 rushing yards, and that's eight more carries than McFadden has. Apparently, however, the plan has been to sort of sit on McFadden, "saving him" for this exact instance.

"Alfred Morris is very talented and I think they'll lean on him as well," Schefter continued. "But I think they've been saving McFadden for a time like this."

This may be why the Cowboys have been willing to, for the most part, feed Elliott this season. The 2016 leader in rushing yards and rushing attempts has 105 carries through five games, second most in the NFL, behind only Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette.

Elliott's total would be much higher too, were it not for a poor game against the Broncos where the Cowboys got down and were forced to lean on Dak Prescott through the air.

The Cowboys offensive line hasn't been as good this year as it was in 2016, when the unit looked like it would be eternally dominant in the running game. The numbers back it up too: Dallas ranks just 16th in Football Outsiders' run-blocking metrics, as opposed to fourth last year. Elliott is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry this season and the Cowboys are just 10th in total rushing yards per game (124 yards) a year after ranking second (149.8 yards).

McFadden and Morris both have a 1,000-yard season in their respective careers, but Morris' came with the Redskins, while McFadden recorded one with Dallas. There was previous speculation about Morris being traded or even released, so this could make sense.

We won't know until next Week 7 -- or perhaps even later! -- what the Cowboys actual plan is, but McFadden might be the guy to go ahead and target in fantasy leagues. The whole thing continues to be a big old mess and it feels like clarity is a long way off.