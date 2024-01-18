The Dallas Cowboys are retaining head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. McCarthy has one year remaining on his current deal.

Many Cowboys fans were ready to kick McCarthy to the curb after the team's latest crushing postseason exit -- a 48-32 blowout loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend. The loss ran McCarthy's postseason record with Dallas to 1-3.

The Cowboys entered the postseason with a 12-5 record for the third consecutive season. The were the NFC's No. 2 seed and boasted the NFL's highest-scoring offense (29.9 points per game), quarterback Dak Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the league in receptions (135) and they possessed the NFL's only perfect record at home (8-0).

Dallas has at least 12 wins for three seasons in a row under McCarthy after going 12-5 every year since 2021. This stretch marks the second time in franchise history for that to occur, joining the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty run from 1992-1995 in which they won three Super Bowls in four seasons. McCarthy is the first Cowboys head coach to accomplish this feat.

However, McCarthy's Cowboys also became the first team to win 12 games in three straight seasons and fail to make the conference championship in any of them.That left everyone at The Star, the team's headquarters, with unresolved feelings of grief and anger on Monday. McCarthy's regular season record as the Cowboys' head coach is 42-25 (62.7% win percentage), giving him the highest career win percentage of any coach in team history.

McCarthy remains one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, ranking 10th in all-time playoff wins (11), including a Super Bowl XLV victory in AT&T Stadium as the Packers head coach in 2010, and just outside the top 30 in all-time regular-season wins (167).

This is a developing story.