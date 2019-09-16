Cowboys' Robert Quinn returns for Week 3 vs. Dolphins, creating pressure to make a decision on Taco Charlton

Robert Quinn is back in the building for the Dallas Cowboys after being sidelined with a two-game suspension levied by the NFL back in August. The news came not long after the veteran pass rusher suffered a fractured bone in his hand that had already created doubt about his availability for the season opener against the New York Giants, but the league made sure that injury was inconsequential.

With Week 3 having now arrived, Quinn is eligible to return to the Cowboys as they ready to battle his former team, the Miami Dolphins; and he'll make his debut healed, well-rested and with a sizable chip on his shoulder. Sitting on a 2-0 record to start the season, the Cowboys were able to dominate both the Giants and the Washington Redskins with their offensive prowess led by the play-calling of Kellen Moore and the proficiency of quarterback Dak Prescott, but the defense hasn't looked nearly as crisp as it probably should.

They have just three sacks in the first two games.

Quinn is undoubtedly champing at the bit to help them regain form, and while the team looks forward to him impacting the game on Sunday, they'll also be faced with how his presence impacts the roster -- namely for defensive end Taco Charlton. With the Cowboys having already reached out to teams in an attempt to trade Charlton after he also reportedly asked for such to occur, it's clear Charlton no longer has a meaningful seat on the team's roster. Unable to beat out others at his position the past two weeks, the 24-year-old has been inactive for both games to start the season.

With Quinn now back in the fold and Charlton sitting at the bottom of the depth chart, it would be a clean swap if the Cowboys could strike a deal this week to send the latter out of town. They'll likely garner a roster exemption that will give them time to make the decision, but considering they'll want Quinn on the field against the Dolphins, a decision of some sort will likely land by Saturday. The club has confirmed they've reached out to Miami for initial talks surrounding Minkah Fitzpatrick, and things could heat up quickly this week as other teams attempt to trade for second-year safety.

Would a potential trade for Fitzpatrick include Charlton and one or two draft picks? Potentially, yes, and it'd serve both teams well if the deal comes to fruition. Time will tell if Charlton is moved this week, or if the Cowboys release someone else to buy them time in their attempts to trade the former University of Michigan standout. There's also still an outside chance the team simply releases Charlton outright, especially considering they'd be penalized a cap hit of just $458,000 -- currently having roughly $24 million in space at the moment to make that dead money hit completely inconsequential.

One way or another, a move must be made to free up a seat for Quinn.

A former first-round pick (14th-overall) himself of the Los Angeles Rams, Quinn played seven seasons out west before heading to the Miami Dolphins in March 2018 via trade. It was a cap move for the Rams at the time, with Quinn being on the back end of a six-year deal signed in 2014. He's had his bumps and bruises over the course of his time in the NFL, but has been mostly durable, having been available for fewer than 15 games only twice in his eight-year career. For a more recent scope on his availability, it's key to note he's played in 31 of the Dolphins' last 32 games -- a stellar statistic for one of the most bruising positions in the game.

The Cowboys acquired Quinn this offseason in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2020.

There's a bit of underlying concern by the Cowboys on the long-term health of Quinn beyond 2019, and that showed in the lack of an immediate contract extension. All things considered, however, simply agreeing to bring Quinn on for one year sets the team up for instant impact in 2019 while also providing insurance in the event Randy Gregory isn't reinstated for whatever reason. With no contract beyond this season in tow, and now two games in the hole due to the suspension, the All-Pro has serious motivation to be a force going forward -- helped by having another All-Pro in DeMarcus Lawrence manning the opposite edge.

Quinn will be 30 years old next year, and he knows this could be his last chance to land a hefty contract. He'll need to hit the ground running, and that could mean Charlton will as well; albeit in a much different direction. The Cowboys will hold their first practice of Week 3 on Wednesday, and Quinn is expected on the field when that gets underway.

He can officially be in the building as early as Monday, though, for meetings and anything else required by the team.