Cowboys rookie Jourdan Lewis found not guilty of domestic violence charge

Cowboys rookie Jourdan Lewis got the verdict he was hoping for following his trial over a domestic violence charge on Tuesday. A jury in Ann Arbor, Michigan found Lewis not guilty on one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

After the verdict, Lewis told ESPN.com that he was "elated" with the outcome. He also reacted to the verdict on Twitter.

🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) July 25, 2017

The trial came nearly four-and-a-half months after Lewis was accused of hitting his then-girlfriend with a pillow following a dispute on March 15. According to MLive.com, the couple got in a fight over finances and Lewis admitted to hitting the woman with a pillow because he was trying to get out of the house.

The woman told police that Lewis forcefully hit her in the face at least three times with the pillow. A jury of four women and two men unaninmously found Lewis not guilty.

Lewis had been insisting for months that he would be exonerated. After the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft in April, Lewis told reporters that he was "completely innocent."

"I completely think that all charges will be dropped and I think I will be exonerated from everything," Lewis said. "I'm completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly. And I'm just going to have to see what happens in my next trial date."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed the same optimism after his team selected the Michigan cornerback with the 92nd overall pick.

"We had thoroughly looked at his situation. We had done that much earlier," Jones said in April. "One of his particular, greatest attributes and assets was his outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life. On top of that, he has great football character, as well. So we were satisfied that we'd be OK there."

With the trial now behind him, Lewis is expected to report to training camp later this week. The rookie missed a total of two practices during the two-day trial.