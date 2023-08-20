The Dallas Cowboys have lost one of their camp standouts for the year before the season even began. Per The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in the team's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He reportedly had an MRI Sunday to confirm the diagnosis.

Overshown was injured in the first quarter while making a tackle on Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet. He laid on the ground grabbing at his left knee for a time, but eventually got up and walked off the field. However, he was then transported via cart to the locker room. Shortly afterwards, the Cowboys ruled out Overshown for the rest of the night with a knee injury.

This is a tough blow for the Cowboys, as Overshown has impressed through training camp. There isn't much depth at their inside linebacker position behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark. Jabril Cox, a Dallas fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and journeyman Malik Jefferson are likely next in line to fill in for the loss of Overshown. The rookie even earned a stamp of approval from the team's two-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. Overshown, a third-round pick out of the University of Texas, recorded six combined tackles in Dallas' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and three tackles Saturday evening vs. the Seahawks before exiting early.