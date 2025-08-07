Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue left practice Thursday with what appeared to be a lower body injury after being examined by medical staff. Blue was reportedly slow to get up, but limped out of the medical tent under his own power and is not expected to return to practice, per The Dallas Morning News.

Blue took a handoff from Joe Milton and crashed to the turf after being hit by a defender. Blue's awkward fall and fumble came as a result of a facemask from Sam Williams, according to The Star-Telegram. Blue spent several minutes in the locker room before reappearing without pads in shorts and a t-shirt.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said after practice that Blue would be re-evaluated by team staff, but he didn't believe the injury was significant.

Blue has made a grand impression on the Dallas coaching staff as a fifth-round pick out of Texas with his speed and agility this summer.

He worked with the first-team offense in spots last week and has made it his priority to prove a "borderline lazy" opinion wrong that surfaced from former Cowboys offensive assistant Glenn Smith this offseason.

"All that did was add a little fuel to my fire," Blue said earlier this month, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Of course, I know I'm not lazy. I know the work I put in. As you can see, I'm having a great camp so far. I'm just ready to continue building on that."

Blue is at least giving first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer an unexpected dilemma with his two-deep on offense ahead of the regular season. Blue's competing with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Deuce Vaughn for essentially one of two roles within the Dallas scheme -- lead back or a dependable second weapon.

Schottenheimer said this week that Blue was "figuring it out" after being a bit slow in understanding the playbook and philosophy. Blue has made quick adjustments during camp and is poised to be a factor in the Cowboys' attack this fall.

The fifth former Longhorns ballcarrier taken over the last three draft cycles, Blue rushed for 730 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and eight touchdown while hauling in 42 reception for 368 yards and six scores as a junior last season.

He is a former four-star recruit and was rated as the nation's No. 6 overall running back (No. 101 overall) in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.