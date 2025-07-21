Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue fired back after a former Cowboys assistant fueled rumors that the franchise's fifth-round pick is viewed as "borderline lazy" by the rest of the team. Glenn Smith, who previously worked on the Cowboys' staff from 2000-01, made the claim during a recent appearance on the "Locked on Cowboys" podcast, explaining that some inside the building are frustrated with Blue's work habits.

Blue didn't let the criticism go unchecked, posting on social media, "lmao taking time out yo day to make fake article about me for attention."

The former Texas standout projects to be an immediate factor in the Cowboys backfield this season with a lack of explosiveness elsewhere in the room.

Cowboys teammate Juanyeh Thomas, a former undrafted safety entering his fourth year with the franchise, came to the defense of Blue as well, posting on social media, "[Them] 'ex coaches' lame as hell ... Lil bra ain't had 1 issue on or off the field ... People just lie for free ... I hope they got the views on the show they wanted though."

First-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has a track record of elevating lesser-known or under-the-radar running backs early in their careers -- and Blue could be next in line. With explosive speed and soft hands out of the backfield, Blue flashed big-play potential in limited reps at Texas, especially as a receiver.

His blend of patience and burst makes him a compelling fit in Dallas' zone-running scheme, especially behind a retooled offensive line that's expected to open up running lanes. While veterans like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders may handle the bulk of early-season touches, Blue's role could steadily grow as the season progresses.