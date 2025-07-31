Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue did not appreciate a "borderline lazy" opinion that surfaced from former offensive assistant Glenn Smith this offseason and has made it his goal to buck the claim during training camp.

The fifth-round pick out of Texas worked with the first-team offense on Wednesday after earning his stripes through development with the second-team during the first week of camp.

"All that did was add a little fuel to my fire," Blue said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Of course, I know I'm not lazy. I know the work I put in. As you can see, I'm having a great camp so far. I'm just ready to continue building on that."

Few thought Blue would be taking handoffs from Dak Prescott during camp, but the speedster has shown enhanced abilities in the backfield, and his work ethic appears to be paying off.

"He's a very smart quarterback, he's a veteran," Blue said of Prescott. "He makes our job at the running back position a lot easier, sometimes he'll tell us where to go. It was fun getting some reps with those guys with the ones, and I'm just looking forward to keeping competing."

Blue is at least giving first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer an unexpected dilemma with his two-deep on offense ahead of the regular season. Blue's competing with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Deuce Vaughn for essentially one of two roles within the Dallas scheme — lead back or a dependable second weapon.

Schottenheimer said this week that Blue was "figuring it out" after being a bit slow in understanding the playbook and philosophy. Blue has made quick adjustments during camp and is poised to be a factor in the Cowboys' attack this fall.

The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder began his Texas career as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 6 overall running back (No. 101 overall) in the 2022 class by 247Sports. As a junior last season, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns while recording 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores.

It's the versatility that Blue provides that made him an obvious choice for the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft when he was still on the board as a value pick in the fifth round. Blue scored both of the Longhorns' touchdowns in their College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State, which was played on the Cowboys' home turf.

"He's one of those guys that doesn't say much, but there's a big-time competitive fire in there," Schottenheimer said this week. "He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. He's talented."