Cowboys rule out Tyron Smith, Byron Jones and Antwaun Woods in must-win regular season finale vs. Redskins

ARLINGTON, TX -- The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Redskins in a must-win situation to finish out the regular season at AT&T Stadium, but they will have to do it with familiar questions regarding their offensive line. Tyron Smith, the team's perennial All-Pro left tackle, did not participate in any of the team's three practices this week as he battles a nagging back issue.

Labeled a game-time decision for Week 17, the goal was to have Smith attempt pre-game warmups to determine if he could take the field. He did not, however, and has been ruled out against the Redskins.

Backup tackle Cameron Fleming will start in his place, and the veteran has struggled in Smith's absence at times this year. With left guards Connor McGovern and Xavier Su'a-Filo both on injured reserve, the blindside of quarterback Dak Prescott will be something to keep an eye on against a Redskins pass rush that has 43 sacks on the season.

The Cowboys defense also suffered a[nother] bite from the injury bug, with All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones also set to miss the regular season finale. Jones sprained his ankle running drills early in the week and did not participate in Friday's practice -- seen walking with a boot. Without their shutdown corner on the field, the Cowboys will start Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, but with Anthony Brown on injured reserve, they released safety Josh Jacobs on Saturday and promoted second-year cornerback Donovan Olumba from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

A resident ironman for the Cowboys, this will be the first missed game of Jones' five-year career.

Things don't get much better for them from there, with starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods also sidelined with an injury. Woods is nursing a hip and ankle issue that kept him out of practice and will now keep him out of against the Redskins, marking the sixth game he's missed this season. One of the best run-stoppers on the team, the loss of Woods will likely be felt, but rookie Trysten Hill -- who is routinely inactive -- will be added to the rotation to help salve the wound.

An additional hit to the defense comes by way of veteran linebacker Joe Thomas, who is ruled out with a knee injury. Thomas has been key in spelling Sean Lee, who is starting in the absence of Leighton Vander Esch -- now on injured reserve after undergoing minor neck surgery.

A win by the Cowboys would keep their hopes alive of making the playoffs, but the level of difficulty to achieve victory has increased exponentially.