The Dallas Cowboys have locked up one of their top performers from the 2025 season, signing free agent-to-be running back Javonte Williams to a new three-year, $24 million deal, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Williams deal will reportedly include $16 million guaranteed, as the former Broncos running back cashes in after a breakout 2025 campaign while playing on a one-year deal in Dallas. The Cowboys made sure to give Williams a deal in line with his market value before he hit free agency to avoid having to replace his strong production from 2025.

Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 252 carries for the Cowboys in 2025 -- reaching career-highs in all three categories. He also caught 35 passes out of the backfield for 137 yards and two touchdowns, providing Dak Prescott with a comfortable check down target.

With Williams' deal done, the Cowboys can shift their focus to their other free agents, with wide receiver George Pickens the most notable potential departure. Pickens also had a career-year in his first season in Dallas, tallying 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to lead the team in both categories.

Pickens will be hoping to get a contract that pays him like the top-end receivers in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if Dallas is willing to make such a long-term offer with CeeDee Lamb already on a 4-year, $136 million deal (with $100 million guaranteed). If the two sides can't agree to a new deal, Lamb would be a prime franchise tag target for the Cowboys at a price of $28 million for the 2026 season.

The Cowboys have just over two weeks to get a Pickens deal done, but with Williams out of the way it's one fewer concern for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and the Cowboys ahead of the March 9 opening for the legal tampering period to free agency.