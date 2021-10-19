Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with driving while under the influence, according to police (via The Dallas Morning News). A little after 3 a.m., Kazee was pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic violation in The Colony, a Dallas suburb. An officer reported noticing physical signs that Kazee had been drinking. Kazee later told the officer that he did consume alcohol.

He was detained after failing a field sobriety test, and his DWI charge is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. The 28-year-old posted a $2,500 bond on Tuesday and was released from The Colony Municipal Jail at 12:34 p.m.

Kazee's arrest comes in the midst of the Cowboys' bye week following an overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday up in Foxborough. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said he told players to be safe and smart during this break as the team holds no practices until next week.

"Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be," McCarthy said. "Talked about the distractions and what we don't want. We have an outstanding season -- 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends. They deserve it. They deserve this break, the length of it. I have a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in those guys."

This is Kazee's first season in Dallas after signing a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the club back in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.