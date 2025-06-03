FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams' 2024 season ended before it could even begin.

The 2022 second-round pick tore his ACL on the second day of training camp last year, but on Tuesday, Williams was able to leave the rehab group at organized team activities and participate in position group work with the defensive line. Williams is now primed to fully return to the field.

"Doing good, I almost feel like it never happened," Williams told CBS Sports. "But I got to be cautious because I don't want to go too fast. ... I just want to be ready, like fully ready. This, OTAs and minicamp, this is no pads on, so it's really no rush. When the pads get on, I'll be 100% ready."

So, what is Williams capable of currently? Everything, but there's still the mental comfort hurdle remaining. That's something the 26-year-old feels he'll be able to put in the rearview mirror in about a month.

"Everything," Williams said. "But will I do everything? Nah. ... I'll probably be able to go and do my own skill work probably two or three weeks before training camp. That's exciting. ... The work that I put in, I'm confident in my ability and the work I put in, so I feel like when the time comes, they'll know I've been working."

The Cowboys' edge rusher position has changed a little bit since Williams was last on the field for Dallas. While four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence is now a Seattle Seahawk after departing in free agency, three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons remains, and the Cowboys brought back Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year, $6 million deal with $5 million fully guaranteed after he led the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders with 10.5 sacks in 2024.

Additionally, Dallas used its 2024 second-round pick on Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland and its 2025 second-round choice on Boston College All-American Donovan Ezeiruaku, whose 16.5 sacks were the second-most in college football last season. Dallas also added New Orleans Saints 2021 first-round selection Payton Turner on a one-year, prove-it deal.

So where does Williams fit into that mix? Well, being 6-foot-4 while weighing 261 pounds should help him compete for early-down snaps against the run. Williams registered 8.5 sacks through his first two seasons played in 2022 and 2023, so he should also be able to contend for a regular spot in Dallas' rotation on third down and in other clear pass-rushing situations. How big a role he will have to start the 2025 season will be up to Williams and his play at training camp in Oxnard, California.