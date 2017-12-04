Cowboys' Sean Lee says he'll be back for Week 14 game vs. sliding Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are currently sitting on the fringes of the NFC playoff picture, but they're about to get a big boost this weekend. Linebacker Sean Lee, who has been out for each of the last three games after leaving Dallas' Week 10 loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury, told reporters on Monday that he will return for the team's Week 14 game against the spiraling New York Giants.

"I will practice and play," Lee said at a charity event, per the Dallas Morning News. "I feel great, so that's the plan."

Lee also missed time due to injury earlier this season, with the Cowboys going 0-2 against the Rams and Packers during his absence. They lost to Atlanta (he left the game in the first half), Philadelphia, and the Chargers with Lee out before defeating division rival Washington last Thursday night. The team expected him to miss those three games, given that they were packed together in a 12-day span.

"It's been the same process to the last injury, very similar," Lee said. "It's taken the same amount of time. The toughest part was having all of those games in a short period of time. That's not a good time to get injured."

The Dallas defense has mostly been sub-par throughout the regular season, but it has completely fallen apart without Lee on the field. For the season, the Cowboys are allowing 18 points per game when Lee makes it through the whole contest, compared to 29.3 per game when he either sits out or leaves the game early due to injury. Last week's win over Washington was the first time they allowed fewer than 28 points in a game where Lee didn't play at all.

The Cowboys should be able to beat a Giants team that looks absolutely dreadful right now, but they also likely need to win out in order to even have a chance at a playoff berth. That involves beating New York and then following it up with wins over the suddenly-alive-for-the-AFC-West Raiders, Seahawks and Eagles. It's a tough task, but at least they will have Lee back this week, and starting in Week 16, they'll get Ezekiel Elliott back as well. If they can figure out how to get their pass offense off the ground between now and then, maybe they stand an outside shot of making it back to the postseason.