Whenever you watch an NFL game, it almost always consists of one team wearing a white uniform playing against another team that's wearing a colored uniform, but that won't be the case on Sunday in Dallas.

For the Cowboys game against the Bears, the NFL has given its approval for a rare "color vs. color" game. The Cowboys, who usually wear white at home, will be making a switch to their standard navy blue jersey for this week's game. To give you an idea of how rare that is, the Cowboys have existed since 1960 and they didn't wear their standard navy blue jersey at home for the first time until 2013. (The Cowboys had worn navy at home before that, but it was always a throwback jersey, not their standard one).

As for the Bears, they'll be going all-orange: Chicago will be rocking its orange helmet with an orange jersey for just the second time this year. Although the Bears have worn an orange jersey multiple times throughout history, they had never worn an orange helmet until Week 6 of this season.

Here's what this week's uniform matchup will look like:

It's rare that you'll see a color vs. color game in the NFL. Although the league embraced the theme during the Color Rush years from 2015-2018 -- a span where there were multiple color vs. color games -- the Bears-Cowboys game will mark the first time since November 2017 that we've seen a color vs. color game where neither team is wearing a Color Rush uniform.

In a twist, the last color vs. color game also involved the Cowboys and it came on Thanksgiving five years ago when Dallas hosted the Chargers in a battle of the blues (Yes, blue vs. blue actually happened).

It's almost fitting that the Cowboys and Bears will be giving us our first color vs. color game in five years and that's because it will mark the second time these two teams have given us a color vs. color game. The last time it happened came in 2004 when both teams wore throwbacks in a Thanksgiving showdown that the Cowboys won 21-7.

The Bears haven't worn their orange helmet with their orange jersey since it debuted in Week 6 when they lost to the Commanders 12-7 and they'll be hoping that they have a slightly more successful outing this time around. It they lose again, the Bears might just decide to stick their orange jersey and their orange helmet in the closet forever.