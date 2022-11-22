The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3.

As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.

When an offense scores four touchdowns in a game, that usually means it's on a roll, and if that's the case, you'll rarely see the team settle for long field goals, but the Cowboys decided to attempt three longer field goals in Minnesota. Not only did Brett Maher drill two kicks in the 50-yard range (50 and 53), but he also nailed a 60-yard field goal just before halftime that he had to kick TWICE (You can read the details on that wild situation here).

Maher's field goal gave him four 60-yarders for his career, which extended his NFL record for most 60-yard kicks. Maher's record is even more impressive when you consider that no other kicker in NFL history has made more than two 60-yard field goals. With his performance, Maher also became the first Cowboys kicker in franchise history to hit three field goals from beyond 50 yards in the same game.

The Cowboys broke multiple records in their win over Minnesota. Besides their unique scoring record, the 37-point win by the Cowboys was their largest margin of victory ever in a road game. It was also Minnesota's worst home loss since 1963.

One reason the Cowboys were able to dominate offensively is because of Tony Pollard. The running back finished with 109 receiving yards, 80 rushing yards and two receiving touchdowns, making him just the fourth player since 1990 with at least 100 receiving yards, 75 rushing yards and two touchdown receptions in a single game. Joey Galloway, LaDainian Tomlinson and Todd Gurley are the only other players to pull that off over the past 32 years.

The win over Minnesota also marked the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys had one running back score multiple rushing touchdowns (Ezekiel Elliott) and another running back score multiple receiving touchdowns (Tony Pollard) in the same game, according to NFL Research.

It was a history-making day for the Cowboys, but they won't have much time to enjoy it since they have to turn around and play on Thanksgiving against the Giants.