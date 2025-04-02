It's officially April, which means we're mere weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys were much more active in free agency this year than they were in 2025, but many of the needs they entered the offseason with still remain.

That's because many of the signings owner/general manager Jerry Jones made were more in line with being depth-chart fillers than slam dunk starters. The sole signing in the starters category is likely edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who returns to Dallas (where he played in 2023), after registering a team-high 10.5 sacks for the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders.

Signed

Traded for

Retained

Now that everyone is all caught up with where Dallas stands entering the draft, here are the 10 draft picks the Cowboys have at their disposal and how they could utilize those selections in the draft at the end of the month.

Team needs: WR, DL, CB, IOL, RB, LB, S

2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 12

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 76

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 171 (compensatory pick)

Round 5: Pick 174 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: Pick 204 (Lions via Bills from trade for CB Kaiir Elam)

Round 6: Pick 211 (compensatory pick)

Round 7: Pick 239 (Packers via Titans from trade for LB Kenneth Murray)

Round 7: Pick 247 (Chiefs via Panthers from trade for WR Jonathan Mingo)

Cowboys seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas is desperate for a capable WR2 to take some of the heat off of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the 2025 class' 40-yard dash time leader (4.29 seconds) at the position, Texas' Matthew Golden is available. He paced a Texas Longhorns bunch that returned to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both receiving yards (987) and receiving touchdowns (nine), the latter of which co-led the entire SEC this past season. Jerry Jones also loves his Texas connections. Round 2, Pick 44 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th TACKLES 50 SACKS 0 FF 1 INTS 3 Cornerback became a glaring need for the Cowboys following All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs' season-ending knee injury that will likely have him sidelined to begin the 2025 season, and Jourdan Lewis' exit to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos adds another dose of physicality to the Dallas secondary, standing at 6-foot-1 while weighing 195 pounds with 31 1/4'' arms. That wingspan combined with his 4.43 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine indicates the Cowboys have a physical specimen that can learn from both Diggs and 2023 interceptions leader DaRon Bland. Amos being able to cover a lot of ground with his footspeed and wingspan will be a welcome addition to the Dallas secondary. Round 3, Pick 76 Jordan Burch DL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 279 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 17th TACKLES 31 SACKS 8.5 FF 1 INTS 0 The Cowboys need some depth at the edge rusher position following the free agency departures of DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks and Chauncey Golston to the New York Giants. Jordan Burch provides a shot of athleticism to Dallas' pass rush, and he can learn to refine his moves from Micah Parsons and Fowler. Round 5, Pick 149 Quinn Ewers QB Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 107th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 3472 RUYDS -82 INTS 12 TDS 33 Cooper Rush is now a Baltimore Raven, so Dallas needs a new backup quarterback for Dak Prescott. Jerry Jones makes the most Jerry Jones pick possible by taking Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. He'll have flashes where the arm talent meshes with consistency accuracy, but he needs plenty of refinement when it comes to hit his footwork and mechanics on downfield throws. Ewers will have plenty of time to improve upon those things with the Cowboys. Round 5, Pick 171 Tahj Brooks RB Texas Tech • Sr • 5'9" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 163rd POSITION RNK 18th RUYDS 1505 YDS/ATT 5.3 REYDS 199 TDS 18 Tahj Brooks is a real-deal bell cow back, posting over 1,500 yards rushing in each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech. Incredibly enough, he went for over 100 yards in 19 of his last 222 games in college. Brooks could form a tandem with Javonte Williams to lighten his workload upon entering the NFL, and he comes to the league tailor-made for the NFL game with solid pass-blocking technique. Round 5, Pick 174 Tyler Cooper OL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 273rd POSITION RNK 13th Tyler Cooper was exclusively a guard in college, but he's a nice depth addition who could add depth behind both Pro Bowler Tyler Smith and right guard Brock Hoffman. Cooper, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, stands at 6-6 while weighing 310 pounds with 32 1/2" inch arms could have some positional versatility as well given his size and wingspan. Round 6, Pick 204 Junior Tafuna DT Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 303rd POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 31 SACKS 0.5 FF 0 INTS 1 Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna is mostly a projection based on flashes of athleticism on film, but the Cowboys are desperate for defensive tackle help behind Mazi Smith. Tafuna would definitely begin his career exclusively playing on early and clear run downs, but perhaps he can develop into more down the road. Round 6, Pick 211 Jay Higgins LB Iowa • Sr • 6'0" / 224 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 231st POSITION RNK 19th TACKLES 124 SACKS 1.0 FF 2 INTS 4 Jay Higgins left college football after being recognized as the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year and a first-team All-American after leading the Hawkeyes with 124 tackles. His quick draw instincts post-snap helped power his gaudy collegiate production, but he's not a prospect oozing with athleticism. Higgins is best in zone coverage and could evolve to being a three-down linebacker as a pro. Round 7, Pick 239 Malachi Moore CB Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 196 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 175th POSITION RNK 23rd TACKLES 70 SACKS 1.0 FF 2 INTS 2 The 2024 second team All-American can play any safety spot, and he is likely better in coverage than he is against the run. Moore could also contribute at nickel, a spot that has an opening following the departure of Jourdan Lewis. His awareness in coverage, especially downfield, is a key attribute. That will come in handy after some lapses Dallas had in that department last season. Round 7, Pick 247 CJ Dippre TE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 256 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 211th POSITION RNK 12th REC 21 REYDS 256 YDS/REC 12.2 TDS 0 CJ Dippre is a well-rounded, physical tight end (6-5, 256 pounds and 32" wingspan) who can contribute as a blocker and in the passing game. He works best on underneath routes and in contested catch situations. He could contribute immediately on special teams and in the run game. If anything, he's a decent depth add after John Stephens Jr. has torn his ACL in consecutive seasons.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.