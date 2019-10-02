Cowboys sign ex-Packers second-round pick Josh Jones ahead of Week 5 meeting, promote ex-Bengals WR Ventell Bryant

There is much to be figured out by the Dallas Cowboys before the Green Bay Packers stroll into AT&T Stadium for the Week 5 matchup between two teams that know each other quite well. Both currently sit at 3-1 on the heels of suffering a disappointing loss last week, and are looking to right their respective ship while blasting a hole in the hull of the other's.

Both might be without star receivers in this contest, with Michael Gallup returning to practice in limited fashion from arthroscopic knee surgery and . The injury concerns don't stop at wide receiver for the Cowboys, who will now place safety Kavon Frazier on injured reserve -- ending his season -- with a torn pectoral suffered against the New Orleans Saints. That leaves a huge void at both special teams and backup safety, and they've signed someone the Packers know well in the hopes of filling said void.

Josh Jones, a former second-round pick of the Packers in 2017, has been added to the Cowboys practice squad; but there's no promise he'll remain there this weekend.

With the team working to evaluate if Gallup is ready to return or not, they've also made the move to promote wide receiver Ventell Bryant from the very same practice squad Jones will be added to, with neither being glued to their respective chair at the moment. The team will do a fluid evaluation this week to see if Bryant can both help on special teams and as a receiver in the event Gallup needs one more week of rest and recovery, while simultaneously working to determine if the better option would be to move Jones up from the practice squad to the active roster by Saturday -- also predicated on both his ability to offer aid on special teams as well as in a backup role at his position.

Like I said, there is a lot to figure out this week, and that's just at those two positions.

Unlike the highly-drafted Jones, Bryant is an undrafted rookie that comes equipped with intriguing talent as a receiver. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound former Temple standout spent time previously with the Cincinnati Bengals, and while his 4.61-sec 40-yard dash speed isn't blowing the doors off of anyone -- his athleticism and strong hands make him an ideal possession threat. He won't have much time to impress the Cowboys this week though, if he wants to avoid being released and re-signed to the practice squad, because Jones offers a tantalizing skill set of his own.

Not only does Jones have a bit of insider knowledge on Cowboys arch-nemesis Aaron Rodgers, but his 6-2, 220-pound frame is prototypically lengthy for passing game coordinator Kris Richard. His two seasons in Green Bay included 12 starts in 29 regular-season outings, where he delivered 122 combined tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception. Jones can also be effective in blitz packages, as evidenced by having landed three sacks in two seasons in Green Bay.

It's to be determined who'll win out between Bryant and Jones this week, but the Cowboys are working on an answer.