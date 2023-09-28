The Dallas Cowboys have added some much-need depth to their offensive line. The Cowboys announced Wednesday that former first-round pick BIlly Price has been added to the practice squad. The team is dealing with quite a few injuries on the offensive line right now, so the move made a lot of sense.

During the Cowboys shocking 28-16 loss to the Cardinals in Week 3, they were down three starting offensive linemen. Center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle) were both inactive for the game, and then you have left tackle Tyron Smith (knee), who didn't play a single snap, although he was on the active roster.

As the Cowboys get ready for their Week 4 game against the Patriots, there's no guarantee that any of those three will be making a return on Sunday. All three players sat out practice on Wednesday, but the Cowboys did get some good news on Thursday with Martin and Biadasz both returning to practice.

As for Price, he can play both guard and center, which is likely why the Cowboys decided to bring him in. Price's career started in 2018 when the Bengals made him the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft and he ended up starting 19 games over three seasons in Cincinnati. In 2021, Price signed with the Giants and ended up starting 15 games for them at center. In 2022, Price spent the season in Arizona, where he started 11 games for the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old did sign with the Saints during the 2023 offseason, but he was released with a non-football injury designation in July. Whatever was ailing Price then seems to have healed, and now, he'll be ready to go if the Cowboys need any help on the offensive line.