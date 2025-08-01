After an impressive workout, La'el Collins is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz.

The 32-year-old Collins played with the Cowboys from 2015-21 and spent the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Collins hasn't played in a regular season game since he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 16 of the 2022 season. He spent less than two weeks of the Cowboys' practice squad in January of 2024 and was released by the Buffalo Bills last summer after he failed to make Buffalo's initial 53-man roster.

A former undrafted rookie, Collins didn't miss a single game (or start) during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and played in all but one of the Cowboys' games in 2019. He missed all but three games in 2016 after suffering a torn ligament in his right big toe.

Collins missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a neck stinger after being in a car accident. He returned to the Cowboys in 2021, but he requested a trade that offseason and was ultimately released with three years left on his contract. Now, Collins (who lost about 25 pounds this offseason) is looking to have a career rebirth with the Cowboys, who are coming off of a disappointing 2024 season.

If healthy, Collins can help solidify a Cowboys offensive line that was recently hit with an injury to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. Cowboys coach Brian Schottheimer recently tabbed Asim Richards and Nate Thomas as two players "who'll get the first couple cracks" to temporarily replace Guyton, who is slated to miss the next 4-6 weeks.