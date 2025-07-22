The headliner of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys isn't how quarterback Dak Prescott looks coming off his hamstring injury or if George Pickens can make some highlight-reel plays following his offseason change of scenery. The story is Micah Parsons and his contract situation.

One of the best players in all of football is expected to put pen to paper on a historic contract that will make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL, but we just don't know when that will happen, since Dallas has reportedly not made an offer. Parsons reported to training camp, but it remains to be seen how much on-field work he will do for Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus.

On the first day of training camp, the Cowboys brought in a pass rusher to help the room led by Parsons, as the team announced they agreed to terms with James Houston. Houston was one of three pass rushers that recently worked out for the Cowboys, the others being Jesse Luketa and Kameron Cline.

Houston spent 2024 with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. He played eight games for the Lions, recording eight combined tackles, two QB hits and one sack, before being released. Houston was then claimed off waivers by the Browns, and suited up for three games.

Injuries are unfortunately a common occurrence in Houston's young NFL career. The 11 games he played for the Lions and Browns last year actually marked a career high, as he appeared in seven games with two starts as a rookie, and then played just two games in 2023 before fracturing his ankle. Still, Houston's talent is evident, as he recorded a whopping eight sacks in his first six NFL games -- including a three-sack explosion vs. the Chicago Bears in his first-ever start.

Houston will look to resurrect his career in a pretty deep room that includes Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, Sam Williams and Payton Turner.