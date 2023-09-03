The Dallas Cowboys have locked in their right tackle position for the foreseeable future. The club reached an agreement on a five-year extension with Terence Steele, according to ESPN. The extension is worth $86.8 million but has a max value of $91.8 million and includes $50 million guaranteed. Steele was entering the final year of his previous deal and was set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Steele arrived in Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Texas Tech. He was thrust into a starting role almost instantly due to injuries across the Cowboys offensive line and started 14 games for the club that season. Steele has since primarily suited up as the team's right tackle, but has also shown some versatility to switch over to left tackle like he did in 2021 filling in for the injured Tyron Smith.

The 26-year-old played in 13 games last season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Texans in Week 14, which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Given this deal, Dallas clearly believes that injury won't dampen Steele's ascent and availability going forward.

This is just the latest deal that Dallas has executed this offseason. The Cowboys also signed corner Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extension, guard Zack Martin to a two-year, $36.85 million deal, and placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard. On top of those three deals and Steele's latest extension, the team also has a handful of looming extensions on the horizon, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb, who are eligible for an extension at the moment. Star linebacker Micah Parsons also becomes extension eligible next offseason.