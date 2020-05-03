Cowboys signing Andy Dalton to one-year deal worth up to $7 million, per report
Dalton will back up Dak Prescott in Dallas
Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Dallas Cowboys, including $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dalton, 32, is a Texas native who already owns a home in the Dallas area. He played college football at Texas Christian, helping the Horned Frogs defeat the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2011 Rose Bowl.
The Bengals' second-round pick in the 2011 draft, Dalton spent nine seasons in Cincinnati, helping the team clinch five playoff berths. Dalton, who lost his starting job last season to then-rookie Ryan Finley, was released by the Bengals on Thursday following the selection of Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Dalton helped lead the Bengals to two AFC North division titles and five straight playoff appearances. In the process, Dalton, who posted a 70-61-2 regular season record as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, was selected to three Pro Bowls while moving past Carson Palmer and Boomer Esiason as the franchise's second all-time leading passer. He is the franchise's all-time leader in career touchdown passes (204), fourth-quarter comebacks (20) and game-winning drives (24). Dalton was unable to lead the Bengals to victory in the postseason, however, as Cincinnati is still awaiting their first playoff victory since 1990.
In Dallas, Dalton will now back up Dak Prescott, who was franchise tagged by the Cowboys earlier this offseason. The Cowboys are still trying to come to a long-term contract agreement with Prescott, who set career highs with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Dalton joins a Cowboys quarterback room that also includes Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson, and rookie Ben DiNucci.
Dalton is the latest former franchise quarterback to accept a backup role with a new team. Jameis Winston, who led the NFL in passing yards and interceptions thrown last season, signed a one-year deal with the Saints shortly after the draft. Cam Newton, the 2015 league MVP, is still on the open market after being released by the Panthers back in March.
