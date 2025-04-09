The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming a former rival into the fold, as NFL Media reports the team is signing former Washington Commanders offensive guard Saahdiq Charles. The 25-year-old is attempting an NFL comeback, as he actually retired last August after signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Charles reportedly worked out for the Cowboys last week, and apparently did enough for the team to offer him a contract. Charles was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, and he was a member of that famous 2020 championship team that featured Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. In four seasons with Washington, Charles started in 18 of 35 games played, and took snaps at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle. He spent most of his time at left guard.

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason, and was viewed as the favorite to start at right guard. However, he surprised everyone when he decided to walk away from football prior to the Titans' first preseason game.

Charles will still have to earn his spot on the Cowboys' 2025 roster, but he can at the very least add some depth on the interior for the Cowboys -- who lost All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to retirement this offseason.