Linebacker was one of the many positions the Dallas Cowboys needed to add depth to with DeMarvion Overshown suffering a second ACL tear in 2024.

That's why Dallas is signing Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal on Wednesday, per ESPN. Sanborn signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2022, Matt Eberflus' first season as Chicago's head coach, and now he follows Eberflus to Dallas where the former coach is now the defensive coordinator. New Cowboys linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi also coached Sanborn in Chicago the last three seasons. Sanborn will compete with 2022 fifth-round pick Damone Clark to start at linebacker alongside Marist Liufau, a 2024 third-round pick, in Overshown's absence.

Sanborn, who will turn 25 on July 29, has produced 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and four-and-a-half sacks in 48 games played, 19 of which were starts. The path to playing time in Dallas exists for Sanborn with the Cowboys letting 33-year-old linebacker Eric Kendricks walk in free agency.