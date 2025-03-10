The Dallas Cowboys showcased some of their selective aggression on the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering period by signing a replacement for free agent running back Rico Dowdle, who became the first undrafted running back in franchise history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 2024.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is signing Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract, per NFL Media. Williams, who turns 25 years old on April 25, can earn up to $3.5 million with incentives as a Cowboy. His single-game career-high in rushing yards (111 on 17 carries) came his rookie year (2021) in Week 9 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium, his new home turf.

Javonte Williams DEN • RB • #33 Att 139 Yds 513 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

The 2021 second-round pick out of North Carolina flashed early, but his brutal knee injury, in which he tore his ACL and LCL in 2022, has prevented him from growing into a game-changing running back. Williams' 4.4 yards per touch across the last four seasons is the third-fewest in the NFL (minimum 750 touches) and ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 and Najee Harris' 4.3 in that span. He was the Broncos' leading rusher in 2024 with 513 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries (3.7 yards per carry), but that production wasn't anything remarkable.

Perhaps Dallas is hoping that as more time that passes between now and that 2022 knee injury, more of his electric running ability will return. At a minimum, now the Cowboys don't have to reach for a running back with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with Williams on board. He should receive plenty of carries in 2025 with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer looking to prioritize the run game like his former boss and mentor Pete Carroll does.