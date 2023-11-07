Martavis Bryant's NFL comeback will happen with the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran wide receiver, recently reinstated by the NFL, worked out with the team on Tuesday and will sign with Dallas following a good showing and meeting with coaches, according to the Dallas Morning News. Bryant was formally reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday and he has made quick work in getting back on an NFL roster. Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones confirmed the workout on Monday during a radio spot with 105.3FM The Fan.

"He's [Bryant] a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Stephen Jones said Monday, via The Athletic.

The 31-year-old entered the league as a promising wide receiver prospect out of Clemson. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the franchise. He caught eight touchdowns as a rookie in just 10 games and then posted 765 receiving yards in 11 games played during his second year in the league.

While flashing at times, Bryant had run-ins with the league office for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season for violating the policy again. Then, in March of 2016, the NFL announced he was suspended for the entire season for another violation. Bryant was conditionally reinstated by the league in 2017, which would ultimately be his last season in Pittsburgh.

He was then traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in the spring of 2018, but he faced the possibility of a year-long suspension by the NFL for yet another violation. Bryant ended up playing eight games for the Raiders before the league came down with an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Since that banishment by the NFL, Bryant has still been on the football scene, making stops in the CFL and, most recently, joined the XFL as a member of the Vegas Vipers.

It's unclear how much Bryant still has left in the tank and his prior résumé does seem to be eye-catching enough for a team like the Cowboys to at least see if he's worth more than a practice squad spot. At the moment, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks make up Dallas' wide receiver room on the 53-man roster.