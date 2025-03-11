New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made it clear earlier this offseason that in order to close the gap between them and the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the team needed more talent on their defensive line.

"It's about getting the depth there that we need," Eberflus said Feb. 18 when asked about closing the gap with the Eagles. "I know that we've had some free agents leave us over the last couple of years, but there are really some good pieces that are there to work from. So it's exciting to look at the future in terms of draft and acquiring other players that are special talent guys, and we're excited to get that done."

Prior to the legal tampering period opening Monday, Dallas re-signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract, and they also re-signed undrafted 25-year-old defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat.

The Cowboys made their first external addition to what they had last season on their defensive front by agreeing to terms with New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on a two-year contract with a max value of $8 million on Tuesday, per ESPN.

The 29-year-old Thomas, who was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, adds high-end talent to the team's defensive tackle spot alongside Odighizuwa and 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith. His 8.5 sacks since 2023 were the fourth-most on the Jets defensive front, trailing Will McDonald IV (13.5), All-Pro Quinnen Williams (11.5) and Bryce Huff (10.0).

Thomas, who went to Coppell High School just over 15 miles from Dallas' practice facility, gets to come home and provide some dependable, veteran defensive tackle depth for a Dallas defense that sorely needs it.