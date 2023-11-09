Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb could make NFL history on Sunday, but for that to happen, he's going to have to have a monster game against the Giants.

If Lamb catches at least 10 passes while also finishing with at least 150 receiving yards, he'll become the first NFL player ever to hit those totals in three consecutive games. Lamb has gone off over the past two weeks, which is why he's now on the cusp of making history.

In a Week 8 win over the Rams, the Cowboys receiver caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, which made him the first player in Cowboys history to finish with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game.

In Week 9, the 24-year-old put up an even bigger total. Although the Cowboys ended up losing to the Eagles 28-23, it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Lamb, who caught 11 passes for 191 yards. That was the third game in Lamb's career with at least 10 catches and 150 yards, which put him in a tie with Michael Irvin for the most in franchise history.

When it comes to the NFL record, there haven't been very many players who have come close to doing what Lamb is on the verge of doing. Over the past 25 years, only three players have even caught at least 10 passes with at least 150 yards in two consecutive games: Brandon Marshall (2012), Keenan Allen (2017) and Mike Evans (2019).

All three players had the chance to be the first guy in NFL history to hit 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games, but all three came up short.

In 2012, Marshall was held to just six catches for 56 yards while trying to extend his streak to three with the Bears. In 2017, Keenan Allen came the closest to hitting those numbers in three straight games. The Chargers receiver caught 10 passes, but he didn't hit 150 yards in the third game (He finished with 105). In 2019, Evans almost broke the record while playing with Jameis Wintson, but he ended up only catching four passes for 82 yards in his third game.

There are a lot of prolific receivers in the NFL right now -- with guys like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson -- but Lamb is the only one who has managed to record back-to-back games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards, and if he has another game like that, he'll go down in NFL history.

Lamb's impressive production comes less than five weeks after he called the team out for not having an offensive identity following the Cowboys' 42-10 loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys have now found their identity on offense and that identity is throwing the ball to Lamb as often as possible.

The Cowboys are a 17-point favorite this week, which makes them the biggest favorite of the NFL season so far, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy for Lamb to put up big numbers. Although the Giants have struggled this year, they're only surrendering 211.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL.