Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb made NFL history on Sunday.

During the Cowboys' dominating win over the Giants, Lamb caught 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, which is notable, because it made him the first player in NFL history to catch at least 10 passes while also finishing with at least 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

Lamb has gone off over the past three weeks, which is how he was able to make history.

In a Week 8 win over the Rams, the Cowboys receiver caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, which made him the first player in Cowboys history to finish with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game.

In Week 9, the 24-year-old put up an even bigger total. Although the Cowboys ended up losing to the Eagles 28-23, it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Lamb, who caught 11 passes for 191 yards. That was the third game in Lamb's career with at least 10 catches and 150 yards, which put him in a tie with Michael Irvin for the most in franchise history.

In the game against the Giants, the Cowboys seemed like they were aware of the record, because they made sure to get him the ball late in the game. Although Dak Prescott and several other starters spent more of the fourth quarter on the bench, Lamb caught two passes for nine yards early in the quarter, which allowed him to set the record.

When it comes to the NFL record, there haven't been very many players who have come close to doing what Lamb just did. Over the past 25 years, only three players have even caught at least 10 passes with at least 150 yards in two consecutive games: Brandon Marshall (2012), Keenan Allen (2017) and Mike Evans (2019).

All three players had the chance to be the first guy in NFL history to hit 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games, but unlike Lamb, all three came up short.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In 2012, Marshall was held to just six catches for 56 yards while trying to extend his streak to three with the Bears. In 2017, Keenan Allen came the closest to hitting those numbers in three straight games. The Chargers receiver caught 10 passes, but he didn't hit 150 yards in the third game (He finished with 105). In 2019, Evans almost broke the record while playing with Jameis Winston, but he ended up only catching four passes for 82 yards in his third game.

There are a lot of prolific receivers in the NFL right now -- with guys like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson -- but Lamb is the only one who has managed to make history by recording back-back-to-back games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards.

Lamb's impressive production comes less than six weeks after he called the team out for not having an offensive identity following the Cowboys' 42-10 loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys have now found their identity on offense and that identity is throwing the ball to Lamb as often as possible.