Being an NFL head coach is a job that comes with a lot of pressure, but if there's one upside to the job, it's the fact that even if you get fired, you still get all the money in your contract.

For the most part, all NFL head coaching contracts are fully guaranteed, which is something that Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons seems to have learned about for the first time this week. After Raiders Josh McDaniels was fired on Tuesday, multiple reporters pointed out that the Raiders are still obligated to pay him the rest of his contract, which runs through the 2027 season.

McDaniels signed a six-year deal with the Raiders prior to the 2022 season and although it's not clear how much he was making, it was estimated that he was pulling in roughly $10 million per year, which means the Raiders will be paying him more than $40 million between now and the end of the 2027 season. He's getting that money even though he failed at his job.

When Parsons saw that on Twitter, he noted that coaching contracts are a scam.

As Parsons notes in his tweet, it's been nearly impossible for players to get fully guaranteed contracts. If they get fired/cut, then they usually don't get any of the remaining money in their contract unless they're lucky enough to have their salary guaranteed in future seasons. For NFL coaches, if they get fired, they get all of their money, even though they performed poorly at their job.

Since free agency started in 1994, only one player has been able to land a substantial fully guaranteed contract and that's Deshaun Watson, who got a five-year deal worth $230 million after being traded to the Browns in March 2022.

Coaches get paid no matter how they fare, but players don't, which is likely why Parsons views their contracts as a scam.

As for McDaniels, the Raiders will now be hoping that he lands on his feet. Most coaching contracts contain offset language, which means if McDaniels gets a job somewhere next season, the Raiders won't have to pay the amount that he makes from his new team. For example, if he makes $2 million as an offensive coordinator in 2024, then the Raiders would only owe him $8 million for the season instead of $10 million. No matter how it turns out, though, McDaniels will be making a lot of money over the next four years.