Cowboys, star pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence reportedly close to finalizing long-term deal

The "impasse" in contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and their star pass rusher, Demarcus Lawrence, appears to be over.

According to a Friday report from ProFootballTalk, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end is "getting close to an agreement" on a long-term deal with Dallas. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has since added that both sides have indeed resumed contract talks and are "cautiously optimistic" they'll strike a deal in the near future.

Just over a week ago, the situation looked bleaker. Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones told reporters at the NFL owners meetings that negotiations had essentially stalled, with Lawrence and the team "apart" in their valuation of the 26-year-old edge rusher. The Athletic's Calvin Watkins reported at the time that Lawrence was seeking an average annual salary of $22.5 million, similar to that of Khalil Mack, after initially asking for $20 million per year earlier in negotiations. Watkins reported that Dallas was willing to extend a six-year, $120 million offer to Lawrence, who has reportedly held off on shoulder surgery as a bargaining chip.

Under the franchise tag, which he received for the second-straight offseason in March, Lawrence would still be the NFL's highest-paid 4-3 defensive end with a 2019 salary of $20.5 million. A $22.5 million average, however, would give him the second largest deal of all pass rushers, including Von Miller and recent San Francisco 49ers acquisition Dee Ford.

A second-round draft pick of Dallas in 2014, Lawrence has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive players at his position. After playing just seven games as a rookie, he logged eight sacks in 2015 and rebounded from an injury-prone follow-up with a breakout 14.5-sack Pro Bowl campaign. In 2018, playing under the tag for the first time, he notched his second straight double-digit sack season, finishing with 10.5 in 15 starts.