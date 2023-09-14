Trevon Diggs apparently wants to see his brother, Stefon, get out of Buffalo. The Cowboys cornerback sent out an interesting tweet on Thursday after watching a hot mic moment involving a team reporter who was talking about Stefon Diggs.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bills reporter Maddy Glab was casually talking about Diggs and unbeknownst to her, a hot mic just happened to catch every word that she said. Glab was sitting in front of an empty podium and she was talking about who might be showing up next when she seemed to take a shot at Diggs.

"I think they're trying for Stef," Glab says in the video. "Stef and Micah [Hyde] is who they're trying for. Hey, there's no control over Stefon Diggs. He's gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face, say 'FU.' It's how he treats everybody."

After seeing the video, Trevon tweeted out his brother might want to think about moving on, "Gotta get bro somewhere safe."

In Glab's defense, it did sound like she made her comments in jest. She also immediately apologized for her remarks on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will," Glab wrote on X. "I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect."

Glab also offered some insight into why she even made the comments.

"Media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter jokingly told me to go get Stefon Diggs," Glab wrote. "I said I don't have control over him -- Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that's why I said he probably wouldn't say yes to me grabbing him for an interview."

The one thing we don't know is how Stefon Diggs feels about Glab's remarks. If he wasn't thrilled to hear them, then this could add more drama to a Bills team that's already been dealing with a lot of drama involving their receiver over the past few months. Also, the fact that Trevon sent out a tweet is interesting, because he definitely had to know that a comment from him would be throwing gasoline on the fire since the situation involves his brother.