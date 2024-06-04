One day after Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, fellow star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has skipped the start of the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, coach Mike McCarthy said, with reportedly no plans to report. This comes amid Lamb's own pursuit of a new contract.

"He's been engaged," McCarthy said of Lamb while adding that his receiver is going through a "business decision" and that he has no issues with how his team's veterans prepare, via NFL Media.

The 25-year-old Lamb will be subject to fines for his minicamp absence: $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp, $33,908 for Wednesday and $50,855 if minicamp extends to Thursday, as the Dallas Morning News reports. The three-time Pro Bowler also skipped the Cowboys' voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) amid reported contract negotiations.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Lamb is due close to $18 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but he's scheduled to hit free agency following the season. Jefferson, meanwhile, just reset the receiver market Monday by signing a reported four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Five other wide receivers also secured top-10 money at the position by signing new deals this offseason, including the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ($32 million per year), Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million), Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million) and Eagles' DeVonta Smith ($25 million).

Lamb has been the Cowboys' top pass-catcher for years, topping 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. His 135 catches also led the league in 2023, when he scored a career-high 12 touchdowns.