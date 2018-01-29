Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott top NFLPA in merchandise sales
The Steelers led the league with six players in the top 50 of the list
The NFLPA announced on Monday that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led all players in merchandise sales from March 2017 through November 2017. Prescott was followed in the top five by his teammate Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Prescott and Elliott were not the only Cowboys on the list. They were joined by Dez Bryant (11th) and Jason Witten (14th). Despite their disappointing 9-7 season that ended with them spending the playoffs at home, the Cowboys were still one of the most popular teams in the league -- if not the most popular. That's why they're called America's Team, folks.
The Cowboys were joined by the Patriots, Raiders, and Steelers as the only teams with multiple players in the top 20. The Steelers dominated the list with six players overall: Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Alejandro Villanueva, Le'Veon Bell, T.J. Watt and James Conner. They were followed by the Raiders with five (Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, and NaVorro Bowman) and the Cowboys with four. Every other team had three representatives or fewer, with eight teams not getting a single player on the list.
Here's a breakdown of the number of players that appeared on the list by team:
|PLAYERS
|TEAMS
|0
|BAL, BUF, CLE, IND, JAX, NYJ, SF, WAS
|1
|ARI, CHI, DEN, DET, LAC, LAR, MIA, NO, TB, TEN
|2
|ATL, HOU, MIN, NYG, PHI
|3
|CAR, GB, NE, SEA
|4
|DAL
|5
|OAK
|6
|PIT
A divisional breakdown shows a somewhat more even distribution of players throughout the league, though it should perhaps come as no surprise that the AFC South comes in last with only three players on the list.
|DIVISION
|PLAYERS
|NFCE
|8
|NFCN
|8
|NFCS
|7
|NFCW
|5
|AFCE
|4
|AFCN
|6
|AFCS
|3
|AFCW
|9
Quarterback is unsurprisingly the most popular position in the league, as 17 QBs made it onto the list. Wide receiver was next with 13 players, which means the offensive passing game accounted for 30 of the 50 spots (33 if you include tight ends), with every other position in the league accounting for only 17 combined.
|POS
|PLAYERS
|CB
|1
|DL
|2
|LB
|5
|OL
|1
|QB
|17
|RB
|8
|TE
|3
|WR
|13
The full top-50 list is available on the NFLPA website.
