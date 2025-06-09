Two notable members of the Dallas Cowboys arrived at the team's facility a day before the start of mandatory minicamp. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs were back at The Star on Monday, and the expectation is that both players will be in the attendance for the start of minicamp.

While expected (Parsons himself recently said that he would be at minicamp), Parsons' presence is nonetheless significant because of his contract situation. While he is expected to sign a longterm deal at some point this offseason, Parsons, at this point, is still slated to play under his fifth-year option that was picked up by the team last spring. Despite that, Parsons participated in a portion of the team's OTAs.

Diggs' arrival at The Star was also financially motivated, albeit in a different way. His contract stipulates that he must take part in 84.375% of the team's offseason program in order to avoid losing a $500,000 de-escalator. Diggs -- who did not participate in OTAs -- underwent knee surgery in January and is expected to be on the physically unable to perform list when the Cowboys open up training camp next month.

While the timetable for Diggs' return is unknown, the Cowboys are hoping for another All-Pro caliber season from Parsons, who in 2024 became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 10 sacks in each of his first four seasons. Last season, despite missing a career-high four games due to injury, Parsons tallied 12 sacks while recording 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

It's a question of when, not if, Parsons will sign his mega contract extension. Given recent history -- CeeDee Lamb, for example, didn't sign his big extension last summer until Aug. 26 -- it could still be a little bit before Parsons puts pen to paper. But when he does, expect Parsons to be among the NFL's highest-paid defenders, if not the highest paid -- a title that is currently owned by Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.